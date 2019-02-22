I was horrified by Ann Bauer’s Feb. 20 Food essay, “No alcohol turned us into no fun,” which treated drinking as a social obligation. Apologize for not drinking alcohol? Drinking not to “have to” explain? It is no one’s business to take offense at another person’s abstinence. I also was appalled at the gluten-free shaming. By avoiding alcohol and gluten, I’ve improved my health dramatically. Alcohol can interfere with medications, aggravate many conditions and pose a serious addiction problem for many.

I don’t tell others not to drink or eat gluten. Any person with manners and good sense should accept my simple “no, thanks” without further interrogation.

Elizabeth J. Yoder, Arlington