On my hour-long walk one morning last week, I saw 78 people, 14 with masks and 64 without. This number did not include young children with their parents. To be fair, the streets were empty and most of those I saw were carefully distancing themselves from others. However, five workmen outside a house, a couple of joggers, three bicycle riders and four restaurant workers conversing around a small table (seen through a window) wore no masks. These restaurant workers would soon be preparing food for pickup and delivery.
As the D.C. area is expected to see a significant increase in covid-19 cases, according to the April 7 Metro article “Officials warn that D.C. region could be next hot spot,” it is past time for those of us in this wonderful city to heed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks when outside.
Geri Dallek, Washington