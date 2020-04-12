My husband and I are both elderly, and my husband has preexisting medical conditions. Thus, we have been extremely mindful about isolating ourselves at home. I do, however, take our dog out for two walks a day, always wearing a mask and being careful to keep my distance from others. Though I largely walk on mostly empty residential streets, I do cross and walk along a couple of main streets in Northwest Washington. On these outings, I notice that the vast majority of other walkers, joggers and bicycle riders are not wearing masks.  

On my hour-long walk one morning last week, I saw 78 people, 14 with masks and 64 without. This number did not include young children with their parents. To be fair, the streets were empty and most of those I saw were carefully distancing themselves from others. However, five workmen outside a house, a couple of joggers, three bicycle riders and four restaurant workers conversing around a small table (seen through a window) wore no masks. These restaurant workers would soon be preparing food for pickup and delivery. 

As the D.C. area is expected to see a significant increase in covid-19 cases, according to the April 7 Metro article “Officials warn that D.C. region could be next hot spot,” it is past time for those of us in this wonderful city to heed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks when outside. 

Geri Dallek, Washington