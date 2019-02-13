Maya Kosoff missed the point in her Feb. 10 Outlook essay, “Why Facebook is safer than yearbooks.” She said there will be no skeletons found in her online record 30 years from now because her generation is super careful about what they put there. True enough. But the content she carefully omits from Facebook is not what will get her. What will haunt her are the posts that are okay today but turn out to be icky 30 years from now. No amount of careful curating will shield her from that fate. It’s just part of life and surviving into a different time. So be merciful, Ms. Kosoff. Careful curating will not save you from the judgments of your children.

Steve Beste, Springfield