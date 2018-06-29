I was delighted to read in the June 16 Metro article “Chesapeake Bay is healthiest it’s been in 33 years, scientists say,” about the Chesapeake Bay’s improving ecological health, but I had to laugh out loud at the claim that “hundreds of bottle-nosed dolphins have been seen frolicking in the bay’s watershed.”

A watershed, of course, is the area of land that drains into the estuary. It is not water, so frolicking would have posed a challenge for even the most highly evolved dolphins.

Patrick Phillips, Washington