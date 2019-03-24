The plan from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to eliminate the $1 Circulator fare might be a crowd-pleaser for those who are fortunate enough to have a Circulator bus in their neighborhood [“Bowser requests boost in housing,” Metro, March 21]. I would rather the $3.1 million be spent on eliminating the transportation deserts in the city.

Spending $13 million for expanding the Circulator bus into Ward 7 is commendable, but it is not “for the first time.”

The Skyland Circulator route, which served a small part of Ward 7 for several years, was eliminated in the summer of 2018, about the same time the V5 Metrobus route was eliminated, leaving Hillcrest with no direct service to Capitol Hill.

One justification for the V5 elimination was that the neighborhood was served by a Circulator bus, illustrating that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority was apparently unaware of the planned removal of the Circulator route. Now we must walk five blocks, some with no sidewalk, to catch a bus that takes a torturously slow route to Capitol Hill.

In deciding on a new Circulator route for unserved neighborhoods, planners must first consider transportation deserts such as Hillcrest that have no Metrorail station and no easy connection to one, and have limited bus service.

Kathy Chamberlain, Washington