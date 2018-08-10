In the Aug. 3 Sports Notes item “Roullier’s rise,” we learned of the rise of Washington Redskins center Chase Roullier from late-round draft pick to possible starter. “He’s not physically overwhelming at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds,” the item said, and linebacker Zach Brown said that “he’s not undersized.” Whew, that’s a relief, say I, at 5-foot-9 and a whopping 176 pounds. I’m old enough to remember when a National Football League lineman weighing 250 pounds was a giant among men. “These guys are livestock,” my wife said of NFL players, and it’s hard to refute her.

Thomas Calhoun, Bethesda