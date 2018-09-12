Obviously, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is oblivious to the larger truth regarding her misunderstanding of the unnamed New York Times op-ed writer she criticized in her Sept. 9 op-ed, “Want to challenge the president? Then do it openly.”

Ms. Haley stated, “Dissent is as American as apple pie.” How could she fail to realize that President “The press is the enemy of the people” Trump not only is attempting to stifle dissent himself but also is abusing his position as president to do so? Did she consider that the anonymous Times writer understands the threat to America better than she does, and that his or her continuance at a high level may be one of the few remaining bulwarks against a man who is only one military order away from weakening our democracy beyond the years already needed to repair it?

Maybe he or she will reveal himself or herself shortly anyway. But, in the meantime, wake up, Ms. Haley.

Bernard Wilder, Potomac

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote, “If I disagree with something and believe it is important enough to raise with the president, I do it. And he listens. Sometimes he changes course, sometimes he doesn’t. That’s the way the system should work. And the American people should be comfortable knowing that’s the way the system does work in this administration.” Unfortunately, the American people don’t see that. We see that when people disagree with or cross the president, he publicly calls them “losers,” “sleazy,” “dummy,” “phony,” “Pocahontas,” “flunky,” “mentally deranged,” “not a war hero” — schoolyard-bully behavior unbefitting of a president. Worse, we see him lacking any sense of compromise at negotiating tables with our closest allies; and with an autocrat who has meddled in our election, we have no idea what was said at all.

Amy Siroky, Arroyo Grande, Calif.