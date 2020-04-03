Certainly this is a clear violation of the orders from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to stop the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. The burden of services to the homeless should not be put on one segment of the down-county area, particularly considering the risk to the surrounding community that carries this burden. A burden shared is a burden halved.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

Regarding the March 31 news article “U.S. investigates senator’s stock trades amid outbreak”:

For good reason, the Justice Department, coordinating with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is investigating the timing and circumstances of recent stock trades by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The intelligence community issued classified warnings throughout January and February about the rapid spread of the coronavirus from China to other countries. There can be no doubt that Mr. Burr had daily access to “material nonpublic information,” including briefings on the coronavirus threat, that made his insider trading possible, as prohibited by the STOCK Act. Indeed, as a member of the “Gang of Eight” congressional leaders — under intelligence oversight legislation — he is “fully and currently informed” on the most sensitive information under the rubric of national security. In reality, he and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Mark R. Warner (Va.), are often privy to the “crown jewels” product of the 17 agencies of the intelligence community.

During the 2016 Trump campaign for president, Mr. Burr was briefing candidate Donald Trump on intelligence matters well before the Republican candidate was cleared to receive such information. That fact alone could ensure a presidential pardon if this scandal should ever wind up in court, which is unlikely. Public exposure is the only punishment for Mr. Burr.

William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson, N.C.

Regarding the March 31 editorial “The path forward”:

We also need to plan for fall and winter. We will be lucky if we find drugs that mitigate the virus. We will be lucky if perchance the virus wanes during the summer months and never returns. We will be lucky if a miracle vaccine is developed this summer and made posthaste for everyone. We will be unlucky in the extreme if the virus reemerges in the fall and we are unprepared.

The editorial’s proposals for preparedness highlighted the need for effective leadership and coordination. But it’s an election year. We can’t assume that President Trump will be reelected, which would mean an experienced team would stay in place. It’s impossible to know how Mr. Trump will handle his role if he is not reelected, but a loss of critical leadership posts would be detrimental to national coordination if the virus reemerged and there were a change of administration. Three months of lame-duck leadership in critical Cabinet positions, along with months of confirmation hearings, would not bode well for us next winter. I don’t know what can be done legally, but planning for a transition of administrations should be done well ahead of time.

Bob Pokras, Silver Spring

Jamie Margolin made a number of excellent points in her comparison of the novel coronavirus pandemic and climate change [“The coronavirus will kill you. Climate change will kill us.,” Outlook, March 29]. In fact, if the story of the pandemic in the United States had been written as a fictional novel, it would be instantly recognized as an allegory for our handling of global climate change. One faction of the government repeatedly ignores dire warnings from scientists. It treats the problem as a political maneuver, an exaggeration or a hoax and goes into denial. Because of incompetence, ignorance and selfishness, the response is delayed and flubbed, making the problem even worse. Even when the consequences begin to be noticed, wishful thinking prevails over systematic action, the consequences to the “economy” overrule the effects on human beings, and the excuses begin.

The difference is that our bungling of the coronavirus situation is affecting us directly, we are paying in real time for the mistakes of our leaders, and our world, coming out the other end of this, will be forever changed. Climate change will be a disaster not for us so much as for future generations, and it is not clear there will be any coming out of it.