The illustration accompanying the Aug. 21 Health & Science article “A din she couldn’t escape” was too strong for the symptom she described. The sound was confined to one ear, and it was “loud” — read: bothersome — because of the pathophysiology resulting from her self-treatment (pressure vacuum from pumping her ear canal with a foreign object) and including loss of hearing environmental sounds normally.

The illustration made it look as if she was in agony, for goodness’ sake. These are serious articles that require, I should think, serious accompanying illustrations.

J.K. Nousak, Bratenahl, Ohio