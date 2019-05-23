Michael Gerson was absolutely right in his May 21 op-ed, “The missing option in U.S. politics,” about a lack of any serious Republican challenge to President Trump. He also mentioned that in the 1970s, then-Sens. Joe Biden and Edward M. Kennedy had pro-life records until the Democratic Party became monolithically pro-choice.

Mr. Gerson failed to mention that exactly the same thing happened to the Republican Party. Ronald Reagan, Richard M. Nixon and George H.W. Bush were pro-choice until the 1970s and 1980s. Gerald Ford was pro-choice for his entire political career. The Republican Party has traditionally been the party to keep government out of decisions that citizens should make for themselves. That changed in the 1980s when the party reversed course and decided to tell women what they could and could not do with their own bodies.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville