While I expected a vigorous response to Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) speech before her vote to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, I did not expect Dana Milbank’s Oct. 7 Sunday Opinion column, “Collins’s Declaration of Cowardice.”

Regardless of whether you agree with Ms. Collins, her actions were not cowardly. Indeed, in defying the many personal threats and hysterical mobs in and outside the Capitol, she was brave and courageous to refuse to cower before such an onslaught. To infer that to avoid the label of coward, she must renounce President Trump and all his works smacks of an authoritarian mind-set that is sadly the norm for today’s political left, a movement unworthy indeed to bear the word “liberal.” Nowhere in his column did Mr. Milbank mention due process, one of our most precious rights and about which Ms. Collins spoke as a principal reason for her vote.

I write as a woman born in the 1940s, old enough to remember both Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress, and the time before the Roe v. Wade decision when abortion was illegal and effective contraception was difficult to obtain and often illegal, too. I’ve been a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood and have decades of contributions to prove it. It saddens me to see this worthy organization associate itself with the hate-spewing extremism on display recently.

Allison Lewis, Virginia Beach