A group of ultrarich Americans sent a letter to the 2020 Democratic candidates expressing the desire to pay more taxes [“Rich Americans urge 2020 candidates to raise taxes — ‘on us,’ ” news, June 25]. They go so far as to say the nation has a “moral, ethical and economic responsibility” to ensure they do. Why wait? Those who signed that letter are more than free — encouraged — to send the government their money on their own if they feel as though they are not paying enough taxes.

Actions speak louder than words. This is more political theater, pure and simple, and should not be taken seriously.

Chris J. Krisinger, Burke

