SENATE MAJORITY LEADER Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is in no danger, so the Senate does not have to pass a bill that would protect him from premature firing. The majority leader repeated this message Wednesday as he blocked that bill from coming to a vote. One way to look at this is that Mr. McConnell has been right so far: The Senate has not moved the bill since it passed the Judiciary Committee in April, and President Trump still has not fired Mr. Mueller. The other view is that Mr. Trump is moving ever closer to, if not firing Mr. Mueller, then clipping his wings.

Now more than ever, the president must get the message: Hands off the special counsel.

The warning signs are there for anyone to see. Mr. Trump just fired Jeff Sessions as attorney general because Mr. Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe instead of protecting the president from it. Mr. Trump tapped — probably illegally — Matthew G. Whitaker to be an interim replacement. Mr. Whitaker is a partisan mediocrity whose appeal seems to be that he attacked Mr. Mueller’s investigation before joining the administration.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump also ratcheted up his attacks on Mr. Mueller. “The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess,” he wrote on Twitter, claiming that investigators “have gone absolutely nuts,” “are screaming and shouting at people” and are part of “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!” It was unclear where the president got his allegations about the Mueller team’s behavior — perhaps Mr. Whitaker told him something? — but the fact that Mr. Trump made at least one obviously false claim in the rest of his Twitter tirade suggests he might have made it all up.

Mr. McConnell is wrong to dismiss the danger of an unstable presidency. True, it is unlikely the lame-duck GOP House would adopt a Mueller protection bill as one of its last acts before handing the majority to Democrats. But the Senate should act anyway. As Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said last week, “Senate debate and passage of this bill would send a powerful message that Mr. Mueller must be able to complete his work unimpeded.” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) has offered more than words, saying Wednesday that he would refuse to support confirming any more of Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees until the Senate considered the bill. So far, no other Republican has joined him.

Congressional Republicans appear not to have learned the lessons from last week’s elections. They lost the House. They gained fewer seats in the Senate than they could have without a Trump-fueled voter revolt. They had a historically favorable Senate electoral map and a robust economy, but their spineless appeasement of Mr. Trump proved unpopular. More of the same will not save them — either from further electoral defeat or from the judgment of history.