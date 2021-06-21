On a recent visit to the border, my Oxfam colleagues and I saw firsthand just how much Title 42 sows confusion, heartbreak and fear for vulnerable families and children fleeing great peril — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — to seek refuge in the United States. The implementation of this policy has forcibly returned asylum seekers to incredibly dangerous conditions, where they’ve faced sexual violence and murder.
Though the Biden administration has taken incremental steps to provide more families with a bridge to safety and has repudiated many of the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies, it needs to end this policy in its totality so the United States can live up to its promise as a welcoming nation for everyone.
Noah Gottschalk, Washington
The writer is global policy lead for
Oxfam America.