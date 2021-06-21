The June 14 news article “ ‘There has to be a better way’ ” discussed the effects of Title 42, which “expels most migrants to Mexico and other countries.”

The numbers are only one part of the story. The fact remains that Title 42 is still a cruel and illegal policy, and the Biden administration has shamefully continued to enforce this Trump administration legacy. Oxfam and its partners were proud to sue both administrations over this immoral policy. 

On a recent visit to the border, my Oxfam colleagues and I saw firsthand just how much Title 42 sows confusion, heartbreak and fear for vulnerable families and children fleeing great peril — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — to seek refuge in the United States. The implementation of this policy has forcibly returned asylum seekers to incredibly dangerous conditions, where they’ve faced sexual violence and murder.

Though the Biden administration has taken incremental steps to provide more families with a bridge to safety and has repudiated many of the Trump administration’s xenophobic policies, it needs to end this policy in its totality so the United States can live up to its promise as a welcoming nation for everyone.

Noah Gottschalk, Washington

The writer is global policy lead for
Oxfam America.