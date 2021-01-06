But the real reason I’d gone was to witness Reagan bestow the award posthumously on Whittaker Chambers. Chambers, who died in 1961, had been a mentor to my father, William F. Buckley Jr., and I had a memory of sitting on his lap as a toddler and playing with his pipe.

One day about 10 years later, my father called. He sounded more excited than I’d ever heard him, like a 12-year-old who’d just learned something amazing and couldn’t wait to tell someone. “But until it’s announced, I have to swear you to absolute secrecy,” he said. By now I was nearly hyperventilating.

“I just had a call from Sununu,” he said, referring to President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff. “They’re giving me the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

I don’t recall if I said “Holy camoly!” or something saltier. But three decades later, I vividly remember Pup’s exhilaration and pride. He was going on 70 and had been famous since his mid-20s. He had a closet full of awards. (Never displayed. I’m still finding medals and plaques.) He was not unaccustomed to laurels. But it was clear that, for him, this was the Big One, and his satisfaction made my heart glow.

Into the bargain, I ended up with my own prize: the menu from the White House luncheon following the award ceremony, signed by another recipient that day, Ted Williams. Teddy Ballgame scowled at my approach, but as he was chatting with my boss, the vice president, I had him between a rock and a hard place.

My father’s medal is framed, along with the citation, on the wall of his old garage study, where he died on a cold winter morning in 2008. I’ll excerpt the citation: “The magazine he founded, National Review . . . has greatly contributed to the intellectual foundation of the American conservative movement. The United States honors a man who has given much to this country, a tireless worker in the vineyards of liberty.”

Over the past four years, I’ve been asked so many times “What would your dad make of Trump?” that I finally devised a canned answer: Channeling your dad’s ghost is tricky. Look what happened to Hamlet.

I now find myself being asked what the old man would make of his now-fellow presidential freedom medalist, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). On Monday, Nunes is scheduled to formally take his place alongside my dad, Muhammad Ali, Helen Keller, Ralph Bunche, Neil Armstrong, Reinhold Niebuhr, Jonas Salk, Anthony S. Fauci, Jimmy Doolittle, Jackie Robinson, Audrey Hepburn, Arthur Ashe, Colin Powell (repeat medalist), Edward Teller, Thurgood Marshall, Irving Berlin, Pope John Paul II and Margaret Thatcher.

Sigh. Deep breath.

The White House announcement of Nunes’s garlanding is remarkable for many reasons but specifically for its historical claims and the in-your-face aggressiveness of its language.

Nunes deserves the honor, it reads, for his actions to “thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president”; for his efforts to “unearth the crime of the century”; for exposing “the full power of the Deep State.” It concludes that he is “a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history.”

Translation (if I may): He worked like an amphetamine dervish to thwart a government investigation into Russia’s connivance in President Trump’s election and, later, to keep Trump in office after pellucid evidence surfaced that he tried to blackmail a U.S. ally to help him crush a political rival. Or more concisely: The “deep state” did it.

The first presidential medals were to have been awarded by President John F. Kennedy. Instead, they were bestowed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, on Dec. 6, 1963, the day the Kennedy family left the White House. In his remarks, Johnson didn’t shy from acknowledging the shock gripping the nation. But he sought a way forward.

“There is little we do not know of evil,” he said, “but it is time to turn once more to the pursuits of honor and excellence and of achievement that have always marked the true direction of the American people.”

WFB and LBJ didn’t agree on the time of day. But looking up at the Elsinore castle ramparts, I think I see the old man nodding.