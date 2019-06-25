Monica Hesse stated in her June 21 Style column, “The ‘Wife Guys’ in the race for 2020,” that a “candidate declaring that his wife is his hero has the unintended consequence of making it look like the person he admires most is the person who makes his own life easier, by handling the drudgery that his important dream requires.” This analysis falls far short of respect for those of either gender who know that caring for and teaching children is not “drudgery” but very meaningful, engaging and fulfilling work. It seems Beto O’Rourke realized that in his comments.

If liberals can show respect for those who work with children in day care and school but not those who do so in their homes, then they are missing part of a vast truth of humanity: Nurturing children is some of the best work this world offers, even if you don’t leave home to do it, and even if you happen to put more time into doing it than your spouse. It’s important, like running for president.

Betty Booker, Salisbury, Md.

