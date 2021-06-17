If anti-Obamacare zealots’ first two failures at the court did not persuade them to give up hope that the justices would suddenly eviscerate the ACA, this one should. No one is going to swoop in to eliminate a key piece of the health-care system, particularly now that it has cleared the growing pains the program experienced as it phased in. So many of the horrors that many Republicans predicted the law would produce have not come to pass. Some 23 million people rely on the law for health coverage. The law has filled an important gap during the covid-19 pandemic: One million people signed up for coverage in a special enrollment period President Biden opened earlier this year. The ACA drastically slashed the uninsured rate in the United States, a trend that began to reverse when President Donald Trump did what he could to pick apart the law by executive order.