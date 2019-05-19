I was surprised by Petula Dvorak’s scathing assessment of the peace activists protecting the Venezuelan Embassy [“A fitting end to Code Pink’s anti-Trump prop show,” Metro, May 17].

I suppose one could call us left-wing radicals, and one could call trying to get food into the embassy through a hostile group of militants theatrical, but this was not an anti-Trump prop. It is a concern by U.S. citizens that our government is bent on fomenting a military coup in an economically devastated country.

I participated in public events in the embassy before April 30, when coup supporters began surrounding it. Then I spent time outside, supporting those inside, enduring the noise and hateful jeers of the Juan Guaidó supporters. I had a few conversations with some, and I felt we agreed on core economic and social issues regarding the awful situation in Venezuela, but diverged on whether the United States could turn an embassy over to a person who attempted and failed at fomenting a coup. Holding the embassy until a third country could take responsibility for it was reasonable. Only the hostile actions of coup supporters caused conflict.

The show is not over. The Venezuelans who wanted so badly to get into “their” embassy will be disappointed when they realize that occupying an embassy in the United States does not give Mr. Guaidó legitimacy in Venezuela. It will not improve democracy, peace or economic stability in their country. They need to support the Venezuelan constitution and democratic transitions to new Venezuelan leadership. That’s how we do it in this country.