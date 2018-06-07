I read “Astonishing look inside a mind with severe OCD,” Scott Stossel’s May 27 Book World review of Lily Bailey’s recent memoir, “Because We Are Bad: OCD and a Girl Lost in Thought,” about living with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, with great interest. My mother’s OCD was so severe that she was flagrantly psychotic at times, from when I was 9 until her death 25 years later.

Stossel was frustrated by the peremptory ending of the book. As much as he lauded the book as “one of the best I have read on the phenomenology of OCD,” it felt to me that he had not fully grasped the nature of the illness. How does someone who has been unable to end her day without four hours of repetitive compulsions end a book about her progress toward a healthier life? Perhaps she cannot end it with the finesse to which an experienced editor may be accustomed.

She has used some of the skills she gained in treatment to move ahead. She has had to “break up” with her therapist two times so far. As a clinical social worker, I can tell you that it is not uncommon for patients to explore their need for independence in different ways, contrasted with the dependent feelings sometimes engendered by treatment. In a subsequent Psychology Today article, Bailey acknowledged the lack of a linear recovery from mental illness. If we are all lucky, she may return to us once more with a continued exploration of how her growth in adulthood impacts her search for peace of mind.

Judith Gallant, Silver Spring