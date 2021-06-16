The videos posted on social media don’t show all the events. State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-Worcester) said she watched the department’s police videos of the arrests and the individuals arrested “were informed of the smoking and vaping prohibition on the Boardwalk, and their follow-up violent actions led to their arrest.” The department, which said the incident is under review by its office of professional standards, should release tapes of the incidents, and there should be an independent review by the state’s attorney or the U.S. attorney. It is also important to determine why there seemed to be little or no attempt by the officers to de-escalate the situations. Teens can be unruly and disrespectful, but would the response by police have been different if the teens had been White and not Black? Instead of using force and a Taser, would they have tried a little common sense?