Of course we are tired of covid. More than 8 million Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus and at least 219,000 have died, more than in any other country. Some number of those deaths can be attributed to Mr. Trump’s adoption of wishful thinking as policy. He has resisted a national testing plan and a national public health strategy, and he continually encourages reckless behavior and mocks prudence. The result is more unemployment, more illness, more misery.

“Masks work? NO,” Dr. Atlas wrote, egregiously. He is no expert in infectious disease, but he has risen in the White House hierarchy because he is comfortable in Mr. Trump’s make-believe world. Dr. Atlas rejects universal mask mandates, says they are unnecessary except in close proximity to others, frequently criticizes lockdowns, insists that businesses and schools open, and discourages expanded diagnostic testing. He pursues the mirage of natural “herd immunity.” There is no other way to read this than a strategy to let a lot of people die. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota described it as “the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I’ve ever seen.”

The pandemic poses tough trade-offs: Restrictions on people congregating, which can slow viral transmission, must be weighed against the enormous costs to education and the economy. But there can be no honest debate based on fraudulent science and negligent leadership. Masks are not perfect, but they work. Mitigation works. Careless openings and reckless gatherings lead to outbreaks and surging virus.

According to The Post’s reporters, Dr. Atlas is at odds with others on the White House coronavirus task force, including Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator. The hostility spilled into the open Monday in Mr. Trump’s conference call with campaign staff. “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” the president said. “He’s been here for, like, 500 years. He’s like this wonderful sage telling us how — Fauci, if we listened to him, we’d have 700,000 [or] 800,000 deaths.” Trump added of Dr. Fauci: “Every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him.”

Dr. Fauci has been honorably speaking out, as much as he can. We wish Dr. Birx and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, would be as forthright in sharing unvarnished, data-based advice. But they are not the villains here; undoubtedly, they are trying their best to keep the nation on course in the face of ignorant and heedless leadership.

Mr. Trump’s malpractice in responding to covid-19 is by any measure a firing offense. Fortunately, Americans have an opportunity to fire him, in voting taking place now and culminating on Nov. 3.