I was a federal employee for 32 years. I remember a federal employee was warned of a Hatch Act violation subject to a possible criminal penalty because she parked her car, which was covered with her husband’s election posters, in the employee parking lot.

AD

AD

Governing requires skill and expertise. President Trump and his administration have suffered many frustrations and reversals. Instead of blaming the deep state, they should recognize that governing is not for amateurs.

Edward Steinhouse, Columbia

In drafting the articles of impeachment against President Trump, the House Judiciary Committee should take into account not only the findings of the House Intelligence Committee that Mr. Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress in regard to Ukraine but also the obstruction-of-justice evidence contained in the Mueller report. In doing so, the Judiciary Committee should subpoena former White House counsel Donald McGahn and supporting documents.

AD

Since he was elected, Mr. Trump has followed a pro-Russian foreign policy in regard to Russia sanctions, undermining NATO, suspending military exercises with South Korea, allowing Russia to gain a foothold in Syria and now promoting a conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

AD

James Madison said one of the grounds for impeachment is that the president “might betray his trust to foreign powers.”

David Steven Cohen, Chapel Hill, N.C.

From obstruction of justice documented in the Mueller report, to blatant emoluments clause violations, to the Ukraine misdeeds that are the subject of the ongoing impeachment proceedings, no president more deserves to be impeached and removed from office than Donald Trump.

AD

However, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in charge of any impeachment trial, it seems as though House Democrats would be giving Mr. McConnell an opportunity to put Democrats on trial instead of Mr. Trump.

With the recent wins in Virginia and especially in red states Kentucky and Louisiana, defeating Mr. Trump in November 2020 seems ever more likely. So why give Mr. McConnell a club, in the form of an impeachment trial, to beat up on Democrats?

AD

Would a censure resolution be a more effective means by which to set out and document Mr. Trump’s many abuses of office for the public to see and judge? Then, the people of the United States could thoroughly reject and repudiate Mr. Trump in November 2020.

AD

Glen Besa, North Chesterfield, Va.

Telling the truth means never needing to remember what you said.

That just about sums up the Nov. 22 front-page headline “Whirlwind week of gripping testimony wraps up.” Think Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (who needed three bites at the apple) vs. Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia.

Give me a “deep state” bureaucrat vs. an opportunistic businessman any day.

Larry Checco, Silver Spring

AD