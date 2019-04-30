A school bus drives by the remains of the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring soon after the explosion and fire that killed seven there in August 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The April 24 front-page article “NTSB points to utility in Silver Spring blast” reported that the long-awaited report by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the gas explosion that tragically took seven lives at the Flower Branch Apartments was because of a failed gas regulator and disconnected vent line that were “owned and operated by Washington Gas and were the utility’s responsibility to maintain.”

As the article noted, neither the landlord nor firefighters notified Washington Gas of the numerous reports of natural gas smells before the explosion. While such notice may have prevented this tragedy, it does not excuse or relieve Washington Gas of its responsibility to provide safe and reliable service to its customers. According to the NTSB, Washington Gas not only failed in this responsibility but also was not fully cooperative during the investigation.

As with many of my neighbors in the surrounding neighborhood, I was deeply saddened by the loss of life and suffering of the residents left injured and homeless. Now that the NTSB investigation is concluded, I hope the Maryland Public Service Commission, which regulates Washington Gas, will launch its own investigation into the company’s role in this catastrophic explosion. The worry is that Washington Gas may have failed to maintain its equipment in a safe manner, and a commission investigation might help to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Sharman Brown, Silver Spring