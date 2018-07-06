The June 29 obituary for Dan Ingram, “Wizard of Top 40 radio inspired Letterman, Imus,” was missing some key aspects of his radio persona. He referred to his radio show as “The Ingram Flingram” and to himself as “Dandy Dan Ingram.”

I grew up on Long Island, N.Y., and went to college there. Ingram was my co-pilot when I got my first car in 1963. When I hear the Four Seasons’ “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” Dandy Dan joins me as we sing about that magical time in my life.

Hal Holzman, Columbia