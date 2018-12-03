President Trump and first lady Melania Trump light the National Christmas Tree on the National Mall in Washington on Nov. 28. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding “At least the glow was warm,” a Nov. 29 front-page photograph of the National Christmas Tree:

Dare I say it? The National Christmas Tree is ugly.

It’s that time of year. The time for Washingtonians and our hordes of holiday visitors to think but not dare murmur: The National Christmas Tree is ugly. Granted, there is beauty to be found in every tree adorned with lights and decorations — and not all can be of the slender variety selected to stand tall in front of the Capitol. But the stout evergreen that sits bare naked and largely ignored for much of the year on the Ellipse is further shunned when shrouded by thick taut ribbons and an illuminated netting shaped in an unnatural and rigid cone. Only up close can it be barely discerned that an actual living tree is underneath this forced disguise.

We need to do better, we must do better to return the Christmas centerpiece of the nation’s capital to a more recognizable and natural form.

Chris Vaccaro, Washington