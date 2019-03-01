Landfill work continued on Feb. 23 at the relocation site for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the Henoko coastal district in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. (Kyodo/Reuters)

Regarding the Feb. 25 news article “Okinawa voters deliver ‘definite no’ on construction of new U.S. base”:

It is no wonder the Okinawan people aren’t happy about a new U.S. military base being built at Henoko in Nago City. Moving the Futenma air station from the southern to the northern part of the island is intended to alleviate “the noise of low-flying aircraft and the dangers of accidents from U.S. bases.” Another reason for the proposal is to curtail crimes committed by our military personnel in the Naha area. By moving, though, the United States and Japan create another crime: landfill work that most likely would “destroy coral reefs and a habitat for manatees.”

Okinawa has been described as the “Hawaii of Japan.” While living on the island as a soldier’s wife during the Vietnam War era, I often visited Nago and the village of Sukuta overlooking Nago Bay. I picnicked in the park, gazing at the waterfalls Todoroki-no-taki and listening to the “boom falls.” I watched the East China Sea slap waves against the stony beach below Manzamo Point on the west coast. When I waded into tidal pools of clear turquoise waters where coral thrived in warm saltwater, bright fish swam between my feet.

In a time when many in the world express grave concerns about the effect of climate change on our Earth, Okinawans should decry this desecration of their beautiful island.

Judy S. Richardson, Midlothian, Va.