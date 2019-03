I agree with Richard Cohen that former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) should not run for president, as Mr. Cohen wrote in his March 19 op-ed, “Biden and Sanders are too old.” But I agree for a different reason than Mr. Cohen expressed. They should not be disqualified based on age alone but because of their generation.

We have blown our chances at leadership. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Trump have been our generation’s presidents. They gave us some good things but have mostly a poor to, lately, horrendous record: a devastating war in Iraq, monumental debt to pass to our children and grandchildren, skyrocketing annual deficits, and a deep loss of trust in our country and its purported values.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders should be dismissed as candidates as quickly as possible. That Mr. Trump will be a candidate is a profoundly shameful statement of how low we are now aiming.

David McAuley, McLean