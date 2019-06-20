The Post just published a big gob of fake news about abortion [“Tiffany Haddish says her decision to cancel Ga. show ‘wasn’t tough at all,’ ” Reliable Source, Style, June 18].

According to The Post, Georgia’s new fetal heartbeat bill — which “prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy” — would “effectively ban abortions.”

Absolutely false. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully one-third of all abortions in 2015 occurred in the first six weeks of pregnancy. So Georgia’s bill is hardly an “effective ban on abortion.”

It’s no coincidence that the writers let bias get ahead of the facts. The Reliable Source used to be a forum for light news about celebrities. It has degenerated into a venue to bash Republicans.

For the record, I’m a registered Democrat. If I find the Reliable Source unreliable, imagine what conservatives think.

Gary Parker, Washington

