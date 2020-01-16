If the standard of success is China abandoning its mercantilist economic model, as the administration initially demanded, the deal barely merits the “phase one” name Mr. Trump has given it. The Trump team did extract some promises to protect the trade secrets and intellectual property of U.S. firms operating in China that are somewhat more enforceable than previous pledges Beijing has made. Also, there seems to have been modest but real reduction in structural barriers to U.S. financial services and food exports. Overall, though, the deal leaves intact the foundations of Chinese mercantilism: a vast system of subsidies to favored high-tech industries and state-owned firms.

Still less has the Trump administration accomplished its goal, set forth in a May 2018 negotiating position paper, that China reduce its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion over two years. Instead, it commits China to increasing imports of goods and services by a total of $200 billion over the next two years, relative to the pre-trade-war level of $187 billion in 2017. In practical terms, this means the upward path of U.S. exports prior to 2018 will resume and accelerate, though with no guarantee that China will favor U.S. goods after 2021.

AD

AD

Which brings us to another point of comparison: the one between this trade deal and its zero-sum mind-set on the one hand, and a vision of truly free and reciprocal global commerce on the other. We do not doubt that the United States needed to pressure China, even through the blunt instrument of tariffs, if it was ever to force Beijing to abandon mercantilism and do business — at home and abroad — on the commercial merits. Yet this deal actually enshrines a norm of managed, i.e., politicized, trade, both in China’s purchase guarantees and in Mr. Trump’s retention of 25 percent U.S. tariffs on $250 billion in industrial goods and a 7.5 percent tariff on $120 billion worth of consumer items.

Finally, there’s the contrast between these results and the short-term costs American consumers and farmers paid in the tariff war. Those might have been avoided if Mr. Trump had chosen a different strategy, one that exercised pressure on China via a united front with other Pacific Rim and European countries, as his predecessor President Barack Obama had tried to do through the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The odd upshot: movement toward decoupling the world’s two largest economies, as U.S. manufacturers take action to limit tariff risk, leavened by negotiated Chinese purchases of U.S. commodities to appease the current president. As so often with his administration, the deal is not as bad as it could have been but far short of what might have been achieved if the United States had chosen to work with allies.

AD

AD