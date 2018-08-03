In their July 31 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Kavanaugh was no ‘traffic cop’,” John Podesta and Todd Stern, former staff secretaries to President Bill Clinton, argued that senators considering Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination should review the presidential records compiled during his tenure as staff secretary to President George W. Bush. Those records, they suggest, would shed light on Mr. Kavanaugh’s legal views. As one of Mr. Kavanaugh’s deputies during his time as staff secretary, I can assure you that Mr. Podesta and Mr. Stern are wrong.

I don’t presume to know what Mr. Clinton’s staff secretaries did. I take them at their word when they claim they wrote “hundreds of” cover memos to Mr. Clinton. But while Mr. Bush’s staff secretaries played important coordinating roles, they did not themselves write policy memos or offer policy advice. That was the job of the president’s policy advisers and deputy chief of staff for policy, who coordinated the policy councils. I was there; Mr. Podesta and Mr. Stern were not.

They also erred in comparing Mr. Kavanaugh’s White House service with that of Justice Elena Kagan. First, Ms. Kagan served “as a policy adviser” (in their words) — she was deputy director of Mr. Clinton’s Domestic Policy Council — while Mr. Kavanaugh, as staff secretary, did not. Ms. Kagan was nominated to the court without prior judicial experience, while Mr. Kavanaugh has a 12-year, fully public judicial record (including more than 300 published opinions) that reveals his legal views in great depth. This exposes the Clinton staff secretaries’ proposal for what it is: a partisan fishing expedition into Mr. Bush’s most sensitive documents, designed to delay the hearing or distract from the strength of Mr. Kavanaugh’s judicial record. I am confident the Senate will not take the bait.

Ted Ullyot, Hillsborough, Calif.

The writer was deputy staff secretary to President George W. Bush from 2004 to 2005.