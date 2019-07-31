As a teacher and researcher in the field of higher education administration, I was dismayed to read Will E. Young’s “Inside Liberty University’s culture of fear” [Outlook, July 28], about the university leadership’s repressive approach to student journalism. Mr. Young’s portrayal of the faculty — in large part denied any prospect of tenure, kept on short leashes via year-to-year contracts, the threat of late-notice removal and by policing of their political views — was also deeply disturbing.

I immediately checked on Liberty’s accreditation. It is indeed accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, a regional accrediting body recognized by the Education Department and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

But the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’s “Principles of Accreditation” underline “the right of students to . . . open expression and exchange of ideas,” “the right of faculty members to teach, investigate, and publish freely” and “the tradition of shared governance” between administration and faculty. Mr. Young’s article suggests that Liberty’s respect for such principles might merit examination. One hopes that Liberty’s representative on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’s Board of Trustees would see this as an opportunity, not a threat.

