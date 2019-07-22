The July 19 editorial “Democrats’ healthy debate” inaccurately described Medicare-for-all as “wildly unrealistic,” “unimaginably expensive,” forcing “unsustainably huge cuts,” “ideological flights of fancy” and “a massive suite of free benefits.” None of these statements is correct.

Two recent studies (the 2018 study by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Gerald Friedman’s 2018 study) describe in detail the money that would be saved, how it would be organized and paid for, how Medicare-for-all would affect hospitals and doctors, and the cost to individuals and businesses. The cost would be far less than people and businesses pay now.

Also, H.R. 1384, Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) Medicare for All Act of 2019, with 117 co-sponsors, has a more detailed plan of how Medicare-for-all would work. This information should allow for a balanced picture of proposed plans.

Elizabeth Carson, Columbia

Read more letters to the editor.