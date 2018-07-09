Regarding the July 4 editorial “Distrust before verifying”:

Verification of North Korea’s nuclear facilities, materials and warheads should not be the end result of a long negotiation; it should be the first priority. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must agree to an effective verification system and an inspecting organization.

Since 1993, North Korea has obstructed and undermined attempts at inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The past three U.S. administrations gave low priority to verification and acquiesced on North Korea’s obstruction tactics. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States needed to ensure a “system sufficiently robust that we’re able to verify these outcomes” and only then “we will proceed apace.” The challenge for the Trump administration is to use the verification issue to immediately test Mr. Kim’s intentions. If Mr. Kim agrees to early implementation of an effective verification system, probably initially the IAEA, the Trump administration could proceed with negotiations with some confidence. If Mr. Kim obstructs, we should recognize another failed path of negotiations ahead. President Trump then should walk away.

Larry Niksch, Vienna

The writer is a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a fellow at the Institute for Corean-American Studies.