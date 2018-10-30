In the Oct. 27 front-page article “Bomb suspect outspoken supporter of Trump,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “We will not tolerate such violence, especially not political violence.” On the contrary, there is evidence he tolerates it quite well. Refugee families continue to be separated at the southern border and children imprisoned under horrific and profoundly damaging conditions, for political advantage. Despicable voter-suppression efforts are waged against communities of color and Native Americans, who have paid far more for the privilege of casting ballots than have the rest of us. A Republican Party entrenched with the Kremlin — a connection about which Mr. Sessions has personal knowledge, judging from his recusal from the special counsel’s probe — is assaulting core principles of our democracy.

He often chooses to look the other way when the violence for political advantage is to his liking or benefits his friends.

Judith Goedeke, Laurel