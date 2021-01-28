For that reason, everybody understood the racist subtext of Trump’s “make American great again” dog whistle. And it worked, ushering in four years of white-supremacist rhetoric, policies and advisers. By Election Day 2020, most people of color — joined by a minority, but critical mass, of White folks — had had enough.

AD

AD

Thus the first White president begot the first woke president.

No question, it took Joe Biden a while to get there. For most of his long career, as Vice President Harris once noted, Biden has not been a leader on race; on occasion, his political ambition veered him off course, as when he opposed busing to achieve school integration. Biden used to brag about his role in passing the 1994 crime bill, which now is understood as a leading cause of mass incarceration.

But if the convert sings loudest in the choir, the new woke Biden could outperform Patti LaBelle. During the Democratic primaries, Black voters rescued Biden’s candidacy. He and they understand it is payback time.

AD

In his victory speech, Biden told African American voters, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.” Had Obama uttered those words, the likes of then-Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) might have called for his impeachment.

AD

Indeed, Obama’s only reference to race in his first inaugural address was on brand with “hope and change.” His boast on racial progress — “a man whose father less than 60 years ago might not have been served at a local restaurant can now stand before you to take a most sacred oath” — was about the country’s achievements, not its failings.

In contrast, Biden’s inauguration remarks on race were more mournful than celebratory. “A cry for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, moves us,” he proclaimed. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear.” Biden is the first president to say “white supremacy” in an inaugural address, asserting that the racist ideology is one “we must confront, and we will defeat.”

AD

Because he is White, Biden should not be burdened with Obama’s concern about not wanting to appear to favor Black people. Obama famously said he couldn’t “pass laws that say I’m just helping Black folks,” and he mainly relied on a colorblind approach to advance racial justice: that rising tides lift all boats. Never mind that many Black people and Native Americans never had a boat to begin with.

AD

Biden is off to a credible start. If an HBO series hadn’t already taken the title, the administration’s first week could have been called “The Undoing.” Biden rolled back some of the previous administration’s most egregious policies on race. He abolished Trump’s 1776 Commission, which encouraged schools to teach U.S. history discounting the role of white supremacy. Biden ordered the Department of Housing and Urban Development to beef up its anti-discrimination enforcement, which lagged under the Trump administration. Obama had banned private federal prisons, and Trump reinstituted them; now Biden has reimposed the ban.

These are necessary steps but modest in light of Biden’s pledge to eradicate systemic discrimination, the bias built into institutions and legal systems.

AD

For example, the ban on private prisons does not immediately close a single prison. It says that when contracts with private prisons expire, they should not be renewed. The ban does not address the larger issue of mass incarceration, since only about 10 percent of all inmates are housed in federal prisons.

AD

Last week, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) tweeted that if Biden wants to thank Black women for his election, he should cancel all student debt, because Black women carry more such debt than any other group. That is just one example of the kind of bold move that many civil rights advocates are not just hoping for but also expecting, based on Biden’s rhetoric.

So, for seekers of racial justice, Biden had a decent start. But people of color cannot afford a long honeymoon with the new administration. Biden has said, “We need to make equity and justice part of what we do every day — today, tomorrow and every day.” People of color must ask every week for the next four years: “What have you done for us lately?”

AD

Signing executive orders this week, Biden said, “I believe this nation and this government need to change their whole approach to the issue of racial equity.” The people who elected him wait impatiently for that crucial change.

AD

Paul Butler, a Post contributing columnist, is the Albert Brick Professor in Law at Georgetown University. A former federal prosecutor, he is the author of "Chokehold: Policing Black Men."