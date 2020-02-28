Fortunately, Congress did not go along with some of the most draconian and shortsighted proposed cuts in the president’s budgets, but the damage has been done and it has been real.
The moral in public health is that when you neglect and ignore prevention, we all pay a far higher price in trying to respond belatedly to a situation that has gotten out of hand and that our nation’s current leadership does not have the courage, the vision or the competence to address.
Nils Daulaire, South Royalton, Vt.
The writer, a doctor, is a former assistant secretary of health for global affairs and a former
U.S. representative to the Executive Board
of the World Health Organization.
There’s an adage “a day late and a dollar short” that seems to be the way the United States is now functioning. Why do we not have a valid test for the coronavirus? The virus didn’t flare up two days ago. Why have so few people been monitored? The United States is supposed to be innovative, at the forefront in many areas. The response to the virus has been pathetic. The response, however, goes along with the response to the Boeing 737 Max failures. Interesting that these crises are happening at a time when our leaders are “making America great again.”
I have not lost faith in my country, but I have lost faith in the leadership and its claims of greatness.
Kathleen Miller, Springfield