Regarding the Feb. 26 front-page article “Coronavirus will spread in U.S., CDC says”:

With their acknowledgment of the likely failure of covid-19 containment efforts, U.S. health experts have shown the risk of three years of disinvestment and neglect of global health security on the part of the Trump administration. Officials’ efforts to rescind and repurpose funds from the 2014 appropriations aimed at Ebola control and at building public-health capacity in other countries to control diseases before they threaten the United States, their dismantling of the Global Health Security directorate at the National Security Council in 2018, their decimation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s overseas presence, and extreme proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health’s research budget aimed at emerging pathogens have put the lives of all Americans at greater risk in a way that is now coming home to roost. 

Fortunately, Congress did not go along with some of the most draconian and shortsighted proposed cuts in the president’s budgets, but the damage has been done and it has been real.

The moral in public health is that when you neglect and ignore prevention, we all pay a far higher price in trying to respond belatedly to a situation that has gotten out of hand and that our nation’s current leadership does not have the courage, the vision or the competence to address.

Nils Daulaire, South Royalton, Vt.

The writer, a doctor, is a former assistant secretary of health for global affairs and a former
U.S. representative to the Executive Board
of the World Health Organization.

There’s an adage “a day late and a dollar short” that seems to be the way the United States is now functioning. Why do we not have a valid test for the coronavirus? The virus didn’t flare up two days ago. Why have so few people been monitored? The United States is supposed to be innovative, at the forefront in many areas. The response to the virus has been pathetic. The response, however, goes along with the response to the Boeing 737 Max failures. Interesting that these crises are happening at a time when our leaders are “making America great again.” 

I have not lost faith in my country, but I have lost faith in the leadership and its claims of greatness.

Kathleen Miller, Springfield