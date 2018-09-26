While adults are raging on about the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, the Sept. 24 Metro article “Boys will be boys? These teens disagree” described teens’ reactions to the controversy. Teenagers seem to have intelligent and mature responses that elude some adults. While adults and politicians debate whether the Kavanaugh-Ford interaction actually took place, the teens worry about bad behavior among the sexes in Montgomery County basements where alcohol is overlooked by parents and where a “hookup culture” exists. Some teen girls say they are harassed on a regular basis. This behavior apparently worries teens who express disdain for the “boys will be boys” culture.

We are no longer in the Dark Ages when parents and teachers avoided talking about these subjects and when teen high school experiences could be “dismissed by politicians and others as a phase, a time when boys can make mistakes that harm girls and overcome them.” For teens, the controversy has shed light on behavior that might affect them years later. For adults, it may be a wake-up call. Reading about mature teen reactions was a refreshing (but distressing) respite from the daily froth from aging politicians who worry about the political fallout of taking one position or another.

Carol V. O'Shaughnessy, Alexandria