Regarding the Oct. 13 news article “Trump praises Robert E. Lee, asks blacks for vote”:

The president’s version of Abraham Lincoln’s response to remarks about Ulysses S. Grant’s alcoholism does not give Lincoln or Grant enough credit. In most accounts I’ve heard, Lincoln responds with something like, “Then find out what kind of whiskey [Grant is] drinking and send a barrel to the other generals.” There are also many “anecdotes” about Robert E. Lee and slavery.

As an African American familiar with Lee’s role in the Civil War as a general and as a human being, I find praising Lee while asking blacks for their vote to be an ugly contradiction. Lee’s obvious greatness does not mean that African Americans should accept or ignore what he stood for. We should stop confusing greatness with right and wrong.

David L. Evans, Arlington