Georgetown University is “deeply committed to reducing [its] greenhouse gas emissions,” Georgetown spokesman Matt Hill said in the Feb. 18 Metro article “Environmentalists oppose Georgetown’s green-energy goals.” That commitment would be better demonstrated by cutting down every tree and bulldozing every garden, quad and athletic field on its own 104-acre campus so that solar panels could be installed in those areas, instead of exporting the negative environmental impacts of the solar-farm project 37 miles away to Charles County.

If Georgetown students, faculty and administrators will be the beneficiaries of this project, shouldn’t they also have the pleasure of working and living among it?

Donald Silawsky, Edgewater

Georgetown University plans to reduce its carbon footprint by clear-cutting 210 acres of forest in Charles County, and replacing the woodland with solar panels, with the solar company involved saying the solar panels would reduce carbon at a greater rate than could the existing trees. The 210 acres would be cut from the largest remaining forest in Southern Maryland. This is a vanishing ecosystem. The last whippoorwill I heard was in 1974 in the wilds of West Virginia. Yet the year I was learning to drive (in Southern Maryland), I had to keep swerving to miss them as they swooped for insects. If Georgetown planted the panels in the District’s heat islands, it would generate shade and the green electricity it needs. I have faith Georgetown can solve this problem to its advantage and that of D.C. and Charles County residents and the world.

Holliday Wagner, Accokeek