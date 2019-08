Braiden Schirtzinger plays with their son Owen at their home on May 15. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “Non-binary, pregnant and taking on motherhood”:

I loved Braiden Schirtzinger’s story way more than I expected to. I’m happy for Schirtzinger and little Owen, and the family, including Brendt, the baby’s father. I never really got what “non-binary” actually meant. I thought it meant less, but it seems to mean more. I think everyone feels a little binary now and then, whether it’s labeled as such or not.

Harise Poland-Wright, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.