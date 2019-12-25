His frequent social media expressions and the tone and content of his speeches focused on race, religion and gender (women in general) encourage and legitimize the extremist views of some of our citizens. Indeed, if the president of the United States feels free to talk and act the way he does, it encourages others to believe this sort of discrimination and hatred to be acceptable. Combined with his attacks on our very system of government, the president seeks to destabilize our country and our respect for each other.

One good act in no way compares with his everyday attacks on all of us, no matter our religion, color or sex. And those who vote for him out of respect for their pocketbooks should not ignore the fact that history reflects that no amount of money protects you against hatred. Simply look at the history of wealthy people of the Jewish religion in World War II — wealthy or poor, they died, as did those of other faiths, beliefs and practices. One good act cannot erase the bad ones.