In his June 2 @PKCapitol column, “Facing ‘Grim Reaper’ McConnell, Democrats see role reversal eight years later,” Paul Kane pointed to similarities in the frustration felt by Democratic freshmen today to the frustration felt by GOP freshmen in 2011. In looking up the record on these two situations, I found a significant difference. The GOP freshmen who were thwarted by then-Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) were pushing to defund Planned Parenthood and scale back the Environmental Protection Agency, while the Democratic freshmen now are pushing to ensure voting rights and the integrity of our elections.

That difference between hurting the health of our people and helping strengthen democracy is significant indeed, arguably more important than the similarities pointed out by Mr. Kane. That difference is probably why the “Grim Reaper” moniker is such a natural fit for Mr. McConnell and not so much for Mr. Reid.

Alan Migdall, Gaithersburg