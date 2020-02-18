It remains to be seen whether the referral to the state crime commission is a delaying tactic to kill the bill, which had passed the House, or a sincere effort to work out the admittedly complicated issues of which specific models should be outlawed. Mr. Northam vowed to press the issue again next year. The crime commission, reconstituted with more Democratic members, hopefully will make a priority of getting these weapons of war off the streets.

The assault weapons ban seemed to attract the most attention during the Virginia legislative session, but gun-control advocates had not made it their priority. Certainly they supported a ban on assault weapons, similar to one that saved lives when it was in effect on a federal level from 1994 to 2004. But volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, for example, spent more energy lobbying for an expansion of background checks and adoption of legislation that would allow judges to order people to turn in their guns if they are deemed after a hearing to be a threat to themselves or others. Those measures — along with reimposition of a one-per-month limit on handgun purchases, and power for cities and towns to establish their own gun ordinances — appear headed for final approval from the House and Senate. Mr. Northam has said he will sign them into law.