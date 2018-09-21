The American flag flies at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2014. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The Post’s Sept. 8 editorial “A literal secret weapon” referred to a Sept. 1 New York Times article “quoting medical experts” who indicated that diplomats in Havana and China could have suffered neurological consequences from hostilely projected microwave beams.

The editorial also noted similarities to microwaves beamed from an apartment building toward the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in 1953-1975. It should be noted, however, that the idea that there were adverse health effects from the microwaves in Moscow was debunked in the journal Environmental Health (Vol. 11, p. 85, 2012).

Furthermore, the recent Havana and China events have been questioned by some medical experts, as noted in the Sept. 10 news article “Microwaves didn’t sicken officials in Cuba, experts say.”

Stanley I. Rapoport, Washington