Unfortunately, those of us in the lower 99 percent who own a house pay real estate taxes, which seemingly increase at every turn. Why? Because taxes are based on a property’s assessed value. These yearly real estate taxes are not based on the actual proceeds on the sale of the house.

In areas of rising housing values, homeowners must pay increased taxes without ever having benefited from the income that might be actualized in the sale of that house. This is “paper wealth” as well. After all, a home is one of the most valuable assets a person usually acquires. Mr. Zuckerberg should be treated the same as the rest, especially considering he can well afford it.