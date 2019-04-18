The April 12 Metro article “City employees see homes out of reach” discussed affordable housing for middle-income workers. Homes in the Washington area are ridiculously expensive. But I was able to get into a home earning less than half what the teacher in the article makes. The nonprofit Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America helps people buy houses with no down payment, no mortgage insurance and no closing costs. It is in high demand, so the process can be difficult. Borrowers will learn budgeting, planning and money management on a nonprofessional level so they won’t get in over their heads. I own a 1,500-square-foot home with a mortgage of $1,069 a month! That’s fantastic for this area, and the District is a short MARC train ride away.

Steve Barone, Germantown