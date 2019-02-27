In his Feb. 25 op-ed, “Are the Dems’ policies just pipe dreams?,” Robert J. Samuelson worried that there is not enough money to pay for the “pipe dreams” proposed by progressive Democrats. He is wrong. One way to pay is by selling socialist projects dating to the 1930s. Begin with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Bonneville Power Administration and the three other power administrations. Let private enterprise own and operate them. President Trump suggested this in an early budget proposal. Congress shot it down. It is time to resurrect the proposal.

Ben D. Shiriak, Tappahannock, Va.