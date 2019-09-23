Our current system is too expensive because of the administrative and other wasted costs it takes to run it. We already spend enough to cover everyone (and do it without additional out-of-pocket costs) — we just don’t spend it wisely. Mr. Buttigieg’s proposal, like all incremental public-option plans, leaves these wasted costs in place. Only single-payer fixes this.
President Barack Obama took the lead in his first term to vastly improve health insurance. Let’s follow his lead now and build a single-payer Medicare-for-all.
Jay D. Brock, Fredericksburg
Read more letters to the editor.