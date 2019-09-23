Regarding the Sept. 20 op-ed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, “Here’s a better way to do Medicare-for-all”:

Mr. Buttigieg, despite bemoaning the present multiple-payer system of health insurance as “too expensive, too complicated and too frustrating,” nevertheless is proposing, with his “Medicare for All Who Want It,” to perpetuate that very same system — even as he lauds the Medicare system upon which single-payer would be based because it freed his family from financial worry during his father’s fatal illness.