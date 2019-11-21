A child whose parents graduated from college has a higher chance of going to college than a child whose parents did not. This makes sense: Educated families raise educated children. But because of this, the same affluent families continue dominating top schools. Howard County’s decision to balance its schools’ widely varying percentages of low-income students gives children from underprivileged families a chance at higher education. Trying to balance out this “hereditary” education should be respected.

Because, after all, kids before politics.

Mohammad Sarwar, Woodbridge

Does Howard County really have a commitment to equality, diversity and inclusiveness? Will diversity and socioeconomic integration in our schools really benefit all students? On both counts, I believe the answer is a strong yes. Though some of the protesters against school redistricting plans in Howard County have been motivated by racism, they’re not the majority.

I know many local parents who, like me, support the redistricting plans, including the goal of socioeconomic integration. Though definitely not perfect, Columbia has lived up to its ideals of embracing diversity and integration to create strong, thriving communities of neighbors who know each other well and treat each other like family.

Leah Shepherd, Columbia

My wife and I chose to make Howard County our home after years of frequent moves for military service because of the diversity and inclusion that Columbia founder Jim Rouse imbued in the city. The uproar over school redistricting reveals that these values are now under siege.

Socioeconomic desegregation is the essential ingredient to reducing educational inequity. Redistricting opponents are ignoring the experts or prioritizing their preferences over the basic needs of the county’s most vulnerable children. Unfortunately, the resources and access of the opposition have drowned out the voices advocating for reducing inequity. Cowed by the opposition’s outrage, our Board of Education abandoned the superintendent’s equity plan and is scrambling to piece together a clearly flawed alternative.

The desire to hoard public goods in Howard County leaves me in despair. What chance do we have of solving our society’s problems if we care only about our own? If we can’t embrace our common humanity and work together for the common good, then I fear this redistricting fight is teaching our children a more instructive lesson about the future than they will ever learn in a classroom.

Daniel Newberger, Columbia

