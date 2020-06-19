I can now imagine that, to African Americans, Confederate battle flags and statues are the leather belts of my youth. They serve as constant reminders of the opportunities denied to them, and the power that keeps these opportunities beyond their reach. Each report of police brutality is a reminder that they live under an army of occupation wearing blue and badges, restraining, incarcerating and often killing them for behavior that makes Daddy angry. Can our society re-invent policing and public safety so that everyone will be served and protected, or will the police continue to promote fear and demand obedience in communities of color?

Recent events have crystallized something that I’ve known for a long time, but never really confronted. My success in life has been made possible by white privileges available to me with few questions asked. I never considered in any depth what life would have been like without them. My abilities and ambition would have meant little without those privileges.

Until recently, I’ve never really connected these two things: the fear, anxiety, powerlessness, frustration and resentment I associate with those leather belts, and the feelings borne by black communities from chronic, pervasive oppression. On a scale of 1 to 10, my pain registers as a 1. Theirs must go to 11.

David E. Schindel, Bethesda

It may be way past time, but let’s not lose any more of it. Congress owes this to its people: Stand up and make a formal declaration acknowledging the country’s infinite number of crimes against African Americans and indigenous Americans, and repudiate the ideology of white supremacy that has underpinned centuries of laws and practices that have reinforced this brutal lie.

